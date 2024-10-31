Trajan Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

FAF stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 242.70%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

