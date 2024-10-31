Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,249.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.17. 49,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $188.07 and a 12 month high of $307.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average of $273.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

