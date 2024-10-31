TOMI Environmental Solutions’ (TOMZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 269.16% from the stock’s current price.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.95 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

Further Reading

