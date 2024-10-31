Tnf LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.