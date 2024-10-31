Tnf LLC Has $320,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Tnf LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 999,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 983,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 678,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 558,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,492,000 after buying an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 248,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.