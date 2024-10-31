TNC Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $10.62 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.000287 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

