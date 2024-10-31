Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.7% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

