Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $379.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $388.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

