Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,859 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $930.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.95 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

