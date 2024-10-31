Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 4,849,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,990,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 12.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 58.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

