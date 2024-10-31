THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading 3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 36,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 21,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

THK Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Get THK alerts:

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $607.63 million for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts predict that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.