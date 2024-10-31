THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.86 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.07 ($0.58), with a volume of 3647704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.68 ($0.59).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on THG from GBX 48 ($0.62) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on THG from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
THG Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($97,263.51). In related news, insider Charles Allen bought 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($323,330.31). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($97,263.51). Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
About THG
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.
