Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.18 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $353.41 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00035510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,730,355,932 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

