The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,464 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of Procter & Gamble worth $692,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.42. 791,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,062. The company has a market cap of $391.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

