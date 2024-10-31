Thayer Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TVACU) recently announced in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its portfolio company, Inspirato Incorporated, has successfully met the requirement to maintain the minimum market value of publicly held shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market. As reported on October 28, 2024, Inspirato Incorporated, a Delaware corporation, received written confirmation from the Nasdaq Office of General Counsel regarding its compliance.

Get alerts:

The notification affirmed that Inspirato Incorporated had demonstrated adherence to the rule stipulated in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C), ensuring the minimum market value of publicly held shares. Consequently, the matter previously reviewed by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on August 5, 2024, has been concluded. The Panel determined to uphold the listing of the company’s securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and officially closed the review.

This development underlines the commitment of Inspirato Incorporated to meet and maintain the regulatory requirements set forth by Nasdaq. The company’s successful compliance with the standards set by the exchange reflects positively on its operations and adherence to market regulations.

In light of this recent notification, Thayer Ventures Acquisition and its stakeholders can expect continued trading and visibility for Inspirato Incorporated on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Form 8-K filing was submitted by Inspirato Incorporated on October 28, 2024, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The signatory to the report was Payam Zamani, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato Incorporated.

This article is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities mentioned in this report. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Thayer Ventures Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

As of February 11, 2022, Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation was acquired by Inspirato LLC, in a reverse merger transaction. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation sectors.

Read More