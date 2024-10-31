TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $22,420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

TGTX opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

