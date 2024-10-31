TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director John Pratt Buys 650 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director John Pratt acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12.
Shares of TFII opened at C$186.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$151.21 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$192.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$195.10.
TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$192.63.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
