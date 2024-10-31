TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director John Pratt Buys 650 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director John Pratt acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12.

TFI International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFII opened at C$186.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$151.21 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$192.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$195.10.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$192.63.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.