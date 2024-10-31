Tezos Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Tezos has a market cap of $669.33 million and $21.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,030,336,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,812,706 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.