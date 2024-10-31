Tevis Investment Management Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

