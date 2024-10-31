Tevis Investment Management Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after acquiring an additional 96,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,808,000 after acquiring an additional 100,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Company Profile



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

