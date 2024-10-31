Tevis Investment Management Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

