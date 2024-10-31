Tevis Investment Management Buys 591 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Diageo by 461.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,769,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 346.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $127.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

