Tevis Investment Management Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $431.77 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.11 and a fifty-two week high of $456.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.33.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

