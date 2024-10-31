Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 258.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 88.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

