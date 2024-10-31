Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $139.49, but opened at $147.70. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $151.39, with a volume of 352,613 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

