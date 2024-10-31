Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

About Telephone and Data Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.