Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

