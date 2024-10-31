Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and traded as low as $11.86. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
