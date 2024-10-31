TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.880-1.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. 1,685,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,978. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.40.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

