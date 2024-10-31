TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Board Announces Stock Buyback Program

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.83. 2,710,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,737. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

