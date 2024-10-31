TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $318.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $290.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.38. Visa has a 1-year low of $232.99 and a 1-year high of $295.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.