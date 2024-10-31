TD Cowen Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $113.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.