Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

