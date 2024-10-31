Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.