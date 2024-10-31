Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 485 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

UNP opened at $232.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

