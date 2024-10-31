Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 200 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

