Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $261,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 3,281,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 2,497,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after buying an additional 2,488,850 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

