Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.060-3.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1 billion-$30.1 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

