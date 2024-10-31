TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi Buys 200,000 Shares

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.
TAG Oil Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13. TAG Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.42.
TAG Oil Company Profile
