TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi Buys 200,000 Shares

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Abdel Fattah Badwi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13. TAG Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.42.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

