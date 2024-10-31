sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One sudeng token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. sudeng has a total market cap of $70.25 million and $39.15 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00759385 USD and is down -12.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $40,985,671.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

