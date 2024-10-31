Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $88.56 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023786 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

