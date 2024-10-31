Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Up 28.4% in October

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 525,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

RGR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 160,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,075.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $108,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $320,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

