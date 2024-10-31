Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.45 and traded as low as C$27.29. Strathcona Resources shares last traded at C$28.07, with a volume of 11,466 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.25.
Strathcona Resources Stock Up 1.6 %
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 2.8494405 earnings per share for the current year.
Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25. 91.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
