Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.45 and traded as low as C$27.29. Strathcona Resources shares last traded at C$28.07, with a volume of 11,466 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.25.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 2.8494405 earnings per share for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25. 91.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.