Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,055,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 569,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

