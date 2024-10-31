Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 26,800 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,001,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $12,535,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

