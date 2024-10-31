Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.400–0.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.40)-($0.35) EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

NYSE SRI traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 657,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 million, a P/E ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SRI. Stephens initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

