StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
