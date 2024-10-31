StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VolitionRx

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,477.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

