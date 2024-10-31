Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

