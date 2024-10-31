Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alaska Air Group Call Options (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 31,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 792% compared to the average volume of 3,500 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 130,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $49.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

