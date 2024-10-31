Stephenson & Company Inc. Invests $227,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 515,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First American Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after buying an additional 479,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 943,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after buying an additional 374,662 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 298,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:FAF opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

